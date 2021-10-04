19-year-old shot in leg in Harlem: NYPD

Police on the scene after a 19-year-old was shot in the leg in Harlem on Sunday night, Oct. 3, 2021, according to the NYPD. (Citizen App)

HARLEM, Manhattan — Another teen became the latest victim of gun violence late Sunday night in Harlem, according to the NYPD.

Police said it happened around 10:40 p.m. on West 155th Street, between Amsterdam and St. Nicholas avenues.

The 19-year-old victim was wounded in the leg when an argument escalated, authorities said.

The teen was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

It was unclear what led to the dispute and gunfire.

