19-year-old shot in leg in Harlem: NYPD

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
19-year-old shot in Harlem

Police on the scene after a 19-year-old was shot in the leg in Harlem on Sunday night, Oct. 3, 2021, according to the NYPD. (Citizen App)

HARLEM, Manhattan — Another teen became the latest victim of gun violence late Sunday night in Harlem, according to the NYPD.

Police said it happened around 10:40 p.m. on West 155th Street, between Amsterdam and St. Nicholas avenues.

The 19-year-old victim was wounded in the leg when an argument escalated, authorities said.

The teen was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

It was unclear what led to the dispute and gunfire.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

George Floyd statue vandalized in Union Square

Historic church devastated by fire welcomes back parishioners

COVID shuts down 'Aladdin' on Broadway for 2nd time

NYC Women’s March rallies for reproductive rights, abortion access

'The Stone Age': Immersive cannabis-inspired experience opens in NYC

More Manhattan

Crime

George Floyd statue vandalized in Union Square

16-year-old girl in coma after being shot in the head on Brooklyn playground

New photos: Suspects wanted after 16-year-old girl shot in head near Brooklyn playground

17-year-old girl stabbed during fight in front of Brooklyn high school: NYPD

Video: Man knocked off bicycle in string of Brooklyn sucker-punch attacks

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter