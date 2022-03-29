LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was shot in the neck Monday night in Manhattan, according to police.

The 19-year-old victim was in the vicinity of Canal and Mulberry streets at around 10:30 p.m. when he heard gunshots and felt pain, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital, where officials reported him to be in stable condition.

Police said the victim was highly uncooperative. They are currently conducting an investigation regarding the shooting. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).