MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — And longtime New Yorkers know that because of the UN General Assembly, getting around Midtown will be nothing short of a nightmare. There will be 19 days of gridlock, according to the New York City Department of Transportation.

“We strongly encourage New Yorkers and those in the region to travel by transit every day of the year—but it’s especially important during Gridlock Alert days,” said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. “The UN General Assembly is a great event each year the city is proud to host, but New Yorkers should do their part in minimizing congestion and seeking alternative modes of transportation.”

Bike lanes will remain open along First and Second Avenues in East Midtown, according to NYC DOT. The First Avenue Tunnel running from East 40th to East 49th Street will be open to cyclists, and until 9 p.m., a temporary bike lane will be in place on Second Avenue between East 47th and East 42nd Streets. Riders on both routes can expect security checkpoints and occasionally unscheduled traffic freezes that will affect both avenues, the NYC DOT announced.

This year’s Gridlock Alert days are:

Monday, Sept. 18

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Thursday, Sept. 21

Friday, Sept. 22

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Thursday, Nov. 16

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Thursday, Nov. 30

Friday, Dec. 1

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Thursday, Dec. 7

Friday, Dec. 8

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Thursday, Dec. 14

Friday, Dec. 15

