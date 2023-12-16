NEW YORK (PIX11) — A teen was fatally stabbed several times Friday night in Manhattan, police said.

The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. at East 26th Street and Park Avenue, according to authorities. The teen was stabbed multiple times in the chest, shoulder, and arm before the assailant fled the scene.

Police have identified the victim as 18-year-old Denzel Bimpey, authorities said. First responders rushed Bimpey to NYC Health and Hospitals Bellevue, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers apprehended a person of interest, however, there is still another suspect being sought, authorities said.

