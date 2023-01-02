INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Eighteen were injured in Inwood on Monday night amid reports of a vehicle striking a building, an FDNY spokesperson said.

Emergency workers rushed to West 204th Street and Broadway around 9 p.m., officials said. Video from the scene shows a vehicle on the sidewalk.

Police believe and Audi and a RAV4 collided, which knocked the RAV4 into Inwood Bar and Grill, an NYPD official said. The driver of the Audi did not stay at the scene.

In all, 18 people were treated and taken to area hospitals, according to the FDNY. Their injuries were not life threatening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.