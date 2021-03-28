17-year-old male, stabbed in the torso, dies after flagging down EMS: police

Manhattan

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A 17-year-old male is dead after suffering a stab wound to his torso Saturday afternoon in Washington Heights, police said.

The victim flagged down an EMS unit at West 181st Street and Saint Nicholas Avenue and told them he was injured at around 2 p.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police were alerted to the assault by 2:09 p.m.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

