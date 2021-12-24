17-year-old girl arrested in Manhattan robbery; other suspect still at large: NYPD

Police are looking for two suspects who robbed a 71-year-old victim in Murray Hill. (Credit: NYPD)

MURRAY HILL, Manhattan — A teen girl accused of working with another suspect to rob a 71-year-old woman was arrested Friday morning, police said.

The girl’s identity was not released by police. She is facing robbery charges.

Police are still looking for the second suspect accused in the incident.

The two suspects approached the victim from behind about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday on East 38th Street, grabbed her, threw her to the ground and then stole a Gucci bag worth $800. Police said the pair also took bank cards, the victim’s ID, an iPhone worth $1,250, AirPods worth $250 and $10 cash.

About an hour after the assault, at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, the suspects used one of the victim’s cards to make a purchase at an Upper East Side deli on 1st Avenue.

