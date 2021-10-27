17-year-old Harlem boy fatally shot in chest: NYPD

Manhattan

File photo of police tape at a crime scene.

HARLEM, Manhattan — The NYPD is investigating after a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in Harlem on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

According to authorities, officers responded around 3:20 p.m. to a 911 call reporting a male shot on West 132nd Street, between Lenox and Fifth avenues.

People in the area heard gunshots and then saw the teen running before he collapsed on the sidewalk, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Responding officers found the boy on the ground with a single gunshot wound to the upper chest, police said.

EMS transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead just before 4 p.m., the NYPD said.

Officials identified the victim as Taquan Jones, from East Harlem.

No arrests had been made, as of Wednesday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

