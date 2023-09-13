Police patrol car with sirens off during a traffic control. (Getty)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — More than a dozen New York City Parks Department vehicles were vandalized in Central Park Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Seventeen agency cars were found with broken side-view mirrors and busted rear lights on East Drive in Central Park at around 8:45 a.m., according to police and a Parks Department spokesperson.

No other information was immediately available.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.