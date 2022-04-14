LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A 16-year-old boy was stabbed at a Duane Reade store on the Lower East Side in Manhattan Thursday, the NYPD said.

The teen was stabbed in the chest around 3 p.m. at 100 Delancey Street. Police didn’t say whether the stabbing occurred inside or outside the store. The teen was hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said.

No other details were released on the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

