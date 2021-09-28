16-year-old shot in leg in Harlem during argument: NYPD

EMS taking a 16-year-old boy into an ambulance after he was shot in the leg in Harlem on Monday night, Sept. 27, 2021, police said. (Citizen App)

HARLEM, Manhattan — A teenager was hospitalized after being shot in the leg in Harlem on Monday night, according to the NYPD.

Police said it happened around 8:45 p.m. on West 116th Street, near the corner of Frederick Douglass Boulevard.

The 16-year-old boy was wounded in the right leg when an unidentified gunman opened fire during an argument, authorities said.

The teen was rushed to a nearby hospital in what police described as stable condition.

The shooter fled the scene and no arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning, officials said.

