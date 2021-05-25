16-year-old shot in groin near Harlem’s Rucker Park: NYPD

16-year-old boy shot in Harlem

Police on the scene after a 16-year-old boy was shot in Harlem, Manhattan on May 24, 2021. (Citizen App)

HARLEM, Manhattan — The NYPD launched an investigation late Monday night after a 16-year-old boy was shot near Harlem’s famed Halcombe Rucker Park, authorities said.

According to police, the teen was wounded around 11:40 p.m. on Frederick Douglass Boulevard, in front of the Polo Grounds Towers, just north of West 155th Street.

The boy was shot in the groin after a dispute with an unknown male suspect, officials said.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital in what police described as “stable” condition. The extent of his injuries was not immediately clear.

Police said they were looking for a man in a black hooded sweatshirt who fled eastbound on West 155th Street.

