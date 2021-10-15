16-year-old killed in Lower East Side shooting, 1 other injured: NYPD

NEW YORK — A teenager was killed and another person was injured in a shooting on Manhattan’s Lower East Side Friday, according to police officials.

It happened at around 8:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Delancy and Suffolk streets.

A 16-year-old male was killed in the shooting; a second male was also shot, suffering injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Officials could not provide additional info on the second victim, who was taken to the hospital via private means.

