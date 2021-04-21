A building at the Saint Nicholas Houses in Harlem where a 16-year-old boy was shot in the foot early Wednesday, April 21, 2021, according to police. (PIX11 News)

HARLEM, Manhattan — Police on Wednesday morning said they were looking for a man who shot a teenage boy during a dispute in a Harlem apartment building overnight.

According to the NYPD, it started when the 16-year-old boy and the unidentified man got into an argument around 2:30 a.m. on the 14th floor of a building at the Saint Nicholas Houses on West 127th Street, near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.

Things escalated and gunfire erupted, resulting in the teen being shot in the foot, police said. The boy was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said they were looking for a man in his 30s who was last seen wearing all black.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).