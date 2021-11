EAST HARLEM — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed outside a NYCHA complex in East Harlem Saturday evening, police said Sunday.

Jamere Chapman was found with a gunshot wound to his stomach in front of the Wagner Houses on East 124th Street around 3 p.m., according to the NYPD.

EMS rushed the boy, who lived just a block away from where he was shot, to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests had been made, as of Sunday morning.