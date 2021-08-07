15-year-old boy in critical condition after Manhattan shooting: NYPD

INWOOD, Manhattan — A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in Manhattan Saturday, police said.

The shooting took place on West 204th Street in Inwood at around 8:53 p.m. The victim was shot in the chest, leg and arm on the sidewalk.

He was hospitalized and in critical condition, according to authorities. No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

