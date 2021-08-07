15-year-old boy in critical condition after Manhattan shooting: NYPD

INWOOD, Manhattan — A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in Manhattan Saturday, police said.

The shooting took place on West 204th Street in Inwood at around 8:53 p.m. The victim was shot in the chest, leg and arm on the sidewalk.

He was hospitalized and in critical condition, according to authorities. No arrests have been made.

