15-year-old boy found dead in Manhattan apartment a homicide; man arrested

Manhattan
Posted: / Updated:

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan —  The death of a 15-year-old boy found in an Upper West Side apartment has been deemed a homicide more than three months later, police said.

Authorities were called to an apartment at the Wise Houses on West 94th Street on the Upper West Side on the night of June 28.

Officers arrived to find Jallen McConnell, of Georgia, in the bathtub, unconscious and unresponsive, authorities said.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Police had arrested 32-year-old Mitchaux Booker two days later, and he was charged with assault, endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person and acting in a manner injurious to a child, according to authorities.

Booker had admitted to investigators he assaulted the victim, police sources said.

McConnell’s death was determined to be a homicide, police said.

Severe assault and asphyxiation contributed to his death, according to police sources. 

The relationship between Booker and McConnell was not immediately known. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Pieces of New York find new life

Teens injured in Harlem shooting

2 teens shot, seriously hurt in Harlem eatery

Rats taking over East Village NYCHA development, resident says

Celebrating National Orange Wine Day with Orange Glou

Suspect dead after Harlem hostage situation

More Manhattan

Crime

Teen stabbed at school library

Man sits in Queens tree for more than 24 hours evading NYPD as officers negotiate

Teens injured in Harlem shooting

2 teens shot, seriously hurt in Harlem eatery

Suspect dead after Harlem hostage situation

Harlem standoff: Man in custody after shooting at officers, barricading in apartment building, officials say

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter