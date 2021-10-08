15-year-old boy found dead in Manhattan apartment a homicide; man arrested

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — The death of a 15-year-old boy found in an Upper West Side apartment has been deemed a homicide more than three months later, police said.

Authorities were called to an apartment at the Wise Houses on West 94th Street on the Upper West Side on the night of June 28.

Officers arrived to find Jallen McConnell, of Georgia, in the bathtub, unconscious and unresponsive, authorities said.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police had arrested 32-year-old Mitchaux Booker two days later, and he was charged with assault, endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person and acting in a manner injurious to a child, according to authorities.

Booker had admitted to investigators he assaulted the victim, police sources said.

McConnell’s death was determined to be a homicide, police said.

Severe assault and asphyxiation contributed to his death, according to police sources.

The relationship between Booker and McConnell was not immediately known.