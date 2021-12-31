14-year-old girl shot while walking near Manhattan NYCHA development

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg while walking along a New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) development in Manhattan early Friday, police said.

It happened around 1 a.m. along First Avenue near East 124th Street at NYCHA’s Wagner Houses in the East Harlem neighborhood, police said.

The 14-year-old told authorities she was walking when she heard shots and started to feel pain on her leg.

She was taken to the hospital where she was treated. 

No arrests have been made. 

The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

Footage from Citizen App shows several officers at the scene with police tape surrounding an area.

