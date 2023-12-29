MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for the suspect who allegedly robbed a Manhattan jewelry store earlier this month.

The woman walked into Meijuri, located at 43 Spring St at 4:12 p.m., and grabbed $13,800 worth of store merchandise, authorities said. The thief then fled the scene, police said.

No one was injured in the robbery, according to police.

