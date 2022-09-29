LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan (PIX11) — Come inside Alleva Dairy in Little Italy at the corner of Mulberry and Grand Streets and you become a member of the family.

Karen King purchased the business with her husband from the original owners. They added hot foods to go during the early days of the pandemic, but times continue to be tough for the business.

This October, they mark their 130th year on the corner. This week, they also filed for bankruptcy.

“My family works here. We take a pay cut. We have been here 130 years. We did not want to leave no matter what, whatever we can to stay open,” King said.

They’re staying open during the bankruptcy proceedings and hope to resolve issues of back rent and bills.

King says they didn’t get any of the federal funding or grants. The shop, hoping to raise money, launched a GoFundMe. The campaign has raised nearly $6,000 as of Thursday evening.