Alleva Dairy is in danger of closing, the owner says. (Courtesy Alleva Dairy)

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — After more than a century in business, a cheese shop billed as the oldest in America is in danger of closure.

Alleva Dairy, opened in 1892, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a spokesperson said Wednesday. The Grand Street store was hit hard by the pandemic.

“Today is one of the saddest days in the 130-year history of this illustrious Little Italy landmark,” Alleva Dairy owner Karen King said. “We will continue to strive to keep Alleva Dairy alive.”

The Little Italy institution worked to pay back rent to the landlord, but was unable to reach an agreement. An Alleva Dairy spokesperson also said the landlord refused to honor the rest of the shop’s 10-year lease.

The shop, hoping to raise some serious cheddar, launched a GoFundMe. The campaign has raised nearly $6,000 as of Wednesday evening.