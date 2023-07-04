HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 13-year-old boy was shot in Harlem late Tuesday night, police said.

The incident happened on West 143rd Street in the courtyard area around 12:52 a.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was shot in the ankle, police said.

First responders transported the victim to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

