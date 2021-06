MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan — A teenager and another male suffered critical injures when they were struck by a box truck in Midtown Wednesday evening.

Officials said the 13-year-old male and the 62-year-old man were hit by the truck just before 10 p.m. as it was heading eastbound on E. 57th Street near Park Avenue.

The two victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.

No additional information was available Wednesday night.