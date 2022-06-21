MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The library of banker J.P. Morgan was built in 1906 and now its exterior has a new shine and new gardens.

The Morgan Library & Museum is home to a research library filled with artifacts, rare books, manuscripts and drawings. A $13 million project included stonework and structural fixes. The lionesses that stand guard along East 36th Street between Madison and Park Ave yes have been refreshed.

“This is the heart of the library and museum,” said museum director Colin B. Bailey.

A new public garden was also created and artifacts from the 3rd and 14th centuries adorn the grounds.

The Morgan is open every day except Monday. The gardens can be seen from outside the gate along East 36th Street.