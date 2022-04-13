UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — An estimated 10,000 essential workers will rally in Manhattan to demand fair wage increases and other benefits on Wednesday afternoon.

The building services workers, including 32BJ SEIU union members coming from New York, D.C. and Miami, will hold a protest alongside supporters to pressure the Real Estate Advisory Board to agree to a new contract that includes fair wage increases, fully employer-paid health care for families and no givebacks for 32,000 porters, doorpersons, superintendents, handypersons and concierges, according to a union spokesperson.

The rally will be held at 3 p.m. along Park Avenue near East 79th Street. At 5 p.m., building workers will vote on giving the bargaining committee the power to call for a strike, if they decide it becomes necessary.

A strike, if it occurs, would affect over 3,000 buildings and 555,000 apartments citywide, according to the union.