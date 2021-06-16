10-year-old Manhattan girl wakes to man rubbing groin on her feet: NYPD

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — A man sexually abused a child as she slept in her Manhattan home over the weekend, police said on Wednesday.

The 10-year-old girl was sleeping in her home, located in the area of Broadway and Bond Street in the East Village, on Saturday when she was woken up around 1 a.m. by an unidentified man who was rubbing his groin on her feet, according to police.

The man then fled the residence, police said.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect on Wednesday and called the incident a “sexually motivated felony.”

Authorities described the suspect as a man with a medium build and dreadlocks. He was last seen riding a bicycle and wearing a multi-colored t-shirt, black jeans, white sneakers, and a white mask.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

