CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman wounded in a Chelsea triple-shooting late Saturday night works as an assistant deputy warden at the Rikers Island jail facility, police said.

The 32-year-old woman, who was shot in the left leg on West 25th Street across from an event venue, was off duty at the time. Two others were shot, including a 42-year-old man who died.

Rasithamar Grant, a Queens resident, was repeatedly shot, officials said. He died at a hospital. Police said Grant has a criminal record.

The third victim, a 37-year-old man, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to both of his legs.

Bullets also hit a for-hire SUV at the scene, officials said. The driver was not hurt.

One of the vendors working a Sunday night event at the venue used to live in the neighborhood. He was totally caught off guard when he heard about the shooting, noting it was unexpected in the neighborhood.

A co-founder of the venue told PIX11 News the shooting had no connection with his business. To his understanding, there was also no connection to any other business on the block.

No arrests have been made as of Sunday night. Police have not yet released a description of the suspect in the shooting.

