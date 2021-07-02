1 slashed, 2 punched in D train melee: police

HARLEM, Manhattan — At least two people are injured and police are searching for three more after a dispute on the D Train in Harlem Friday night, police said.

The incident took place at around 9:19 p.m. on a southbound D train. Three men, who police say were intoxicated, got into a dispute with a man. The man produced a knife and began waving it around.

One victim was slashed on the forearm. A second was punched in the face and suffered lacerations, authorities said. A third was punched.

The FDNY reported two of the victims were taken to hospitals.

Authorities said they’re looking for three people who fled the train.

