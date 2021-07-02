1 slashed, 2 punched in D train melee: police

HARLEM, Manhattan — At least two people are injured and police are searching for three more after a dispute on the D Train in Harlem Friday night, police said.

The incident took place at around 9:19 p.m. on a southbound D train. Three men, who police say were intoxicated, got into a dispute with a man. The man produced a knife and began waving it around.

One victim was slashed on the forearm. A second was punched in the face and suffered lacerations, authorities said. A third was punched.

The FDNY reported two of the victims were taken to hospitals.

Authorities said they’re looking for three people who fled the train.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

