UNION SQUARE, Manhattan — A man was shot in the leg at the busy Union Square subway station Monday afternoon, according to police.

It was unclear what prompted the shooting or where inside the subway system it took place.

He was taken to a local hospital and was described as stable.

Union Square services the Nos. 4, 5 and 6 trains, along with the N, Q, R, W and L trains.

This is a developing story.