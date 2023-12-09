MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Robbers stole a $1 million necklace from Benny Nisanov, a Manhattan celebrity jeweler, on Thursday, authorities said.

Two suspects motioned having a gun at Nisanov, also known as “Benny Da Jeweler,” inside his shop on West 47th Street at 1:26 a.m., according to the NYPD. The assailants then stole a necklace worth $1 million before driving away in a black sedan, authorities said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

