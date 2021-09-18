1 dead in East Harlem NYCHA apartment fire: FDNY

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — At least one person is dead after a fire broke out at a New York City Housing Authority apartment building in Manhattan Saturday afternoon, police said.

Authorities were called to a kitchen blaze at an apartment in the East River Houses along 105th Street near FDR Drive just before 4:30 p.m., FDNY officials said.

About 20 FDNY units with 80 members responded to the 10-story building, fire officials said.

Video from Citizen App shows fire trucks at the scene with one truck ladder raised up to one of the building’s top floors.

The fire was deemed under control by 5:12 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Their identity was not immediately disclosed.

No other injuries were reported.

