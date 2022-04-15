CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A massive fire with heavy smoke and flames shooting out of a window in Chinatown left at least one person dead and five others injured early Friday morning, according to the FDNY.

Flames broke out on the fifth floor of a six-story building on Mulberry Street just before 4 a.m. The fire quickly spread and a second alarm was raised.

Video from the scene showed thick smoke pouring from the upper floors of the building when suddenly a fireball shot out of a window on the fifth floor. More than 100 firefighters from 25 units responded to the scene.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said. Two others were taken to a hospital. Fire officials described one victim as critical and the other suffered minor injuries. Three firefighters also suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze.

The fire was brought under control just before 6 a.m. The cause remained under investigation.