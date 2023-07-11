A person was killed and another was injured after a stabbing near the Manhattan Bridge, according to the FDNY. (Citizen App)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A person was killed and another was injured after a stabbing near the Manhattan Bridge, according to the FDNY.

A passenger in a ride-share vehicle on the FDR Drive attempted to rob their driver at knifepoint, sources told PIX11 News. The passenger stabbed the driver before getting out of the car and jumping off FDR Drive to an area below, according to sources.

An FDNY spokesperson said they received a report of a stabbing around 3 p.m. One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to NYPD. While the second person was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

It was not immediately clear whether the deceased victim was the driver.

This is a developing story. Please refresh the page for updates.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).