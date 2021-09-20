1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside Manhattan lounge: police

One man was killed after a shooting outside the Opus Lounge in Inwood Sept. 20, 2021 (PIX11)

INWOOD, Manhattan — A man was killed and another was injured when shots were fired outside a Manhattan lounge early Monday, police said.

Authorities responded to a call of shots fired outside the Opus Lounge in the vicinity of 10th Avenue and 202nd Street in Inwood around 4:12 a.m., police said.

Officers arrived to find a 35-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his torso and a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right forearm, according to police.

Both victims were taken to the hospital where the 35-year-old was pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released pending family notification.

The 42-year-old victim is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

