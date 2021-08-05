﻿No more cars: Meatpacking District creates permanent pedestrian-priority areas

MANHATTAN — Pedestrians can plan to stroll along some streets in the Meatpacking District

The Meatpacking District Business Improvement District adopted the city program soon after it was created. They have now installed permanent barriers, which have a section on wheels that can move. 

Jeffrey LeFrancois is the Executive Director. 

“The unique geography and built environment of the Meatpacking District lends itself to an organic pedestrianization of the streetscape and these planter barricades are a critical first step in the process of prioritizing pedestrians on our streets,” he said. 

Along three streets in the district, the metal planters can be open and closed to allow for vehicle travel and deliveries. The pedestrian zones begins at 3 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. on weekends. It is in place through midnight. 

