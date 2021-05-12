﻿New view revealed from highest public outdoor observation deck in Midtown

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — It’s not only a great view of the city. 

One Vanderbilt will open Summit on Oct. 21, 2021. 

Developers of commercial tower, which opened in the fall, say the observation area will offer a different kind of multi-sensory, immersive experience. 

From the Empire State Building to Edge at Hudson Yards, observation decks have a rich history around New York. A zoning change allowed a taller commercial tower to be built next to Grand Central. SL Green Realty Corp. funded more than $200 million in infrastructure and improvements around the terminal and subway station. 

A similar plan is being proposed along 34th Street at Herald Square. Macy’s hopes to build a tower on top of its world-famous store. They promise to include $235 million in private investment, including transit improvements, for the surrounding neighborhood. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

﻿New view revealed from highest public outdoor observation deck in Midtown

Tourist safety becomes new concern after recent attacks

Protests come to NYC as Middle East tensions rise again

Protesters clash at rally outside Israeli consulate in Manhattan

Lincoln Center 'Green' space launches

NYCHA resident spends Mother's Day mopping because of ongoing leak

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter