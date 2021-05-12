﻿New view revealed from highest public outdoor observation deck in Midtown

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — It’s not only a great view of the city.

One Vanderbilt will open Summit on Oct. 21, 2021.

Developers of commercial tower, which opened in the fall, say the observation area will offer a different kind of multi-sensory, immersive experience.

From the Empire State Building to Edge at Hudson Yards, observation decks have a rich history around New York. A zoning change allowed a taller commercial tower to be built next to Grand Central. SL Green Realty Corp. funded more than $200 million in infrastructure and improvements around the terminal and subway station.

A similar plan is being proposed along 34th Street at Herald Square. Macy’s hopes to build a tower on top of its world-famous store. They promise to include $235 million in private investment, including transit improvements, for the surrounding neighborhood.