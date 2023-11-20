MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A vigil will be held at the LGBT Community Center on Monday night for Transgender Day of Remembrance, which honors those who have lost their lives due to hate.

The event, which will be held on West 13th Street in the West Village, will include remarks and displays of art from members of the transgender community.

It will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

