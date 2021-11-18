Manhattan Van Gogh exhibit benefits Toys for Tots

With the holiday season days away, there’s an exhibit in Lower Manhattan that pays homage to Vincent Van Gogh while giving back to children in need.

Vincent Van Gogh is one of the most recognizable artists in the history of the art world. Throughout the holiday season, visitors will become immersed in one of North America’s most popular attractions called Immersive Van Gogh located at Pier 36 on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.

The 70,000+ square foot space allows visitors to experience the many facets of Van Gogh, offering a unique way to experience his art underscored by music.

There are three galleries in all. The first two feature abstract mirror sculptures that reflect art in a different way. The third offers a floor to ceiling digital experience on a 25-minute loop. It comes complete with a balcony allowing visitors to see the artwork from up above with a 360 view.

In addition to being immersed in a world of art, visitors can connect with the artist himself. Visitors can write letter to Van Gogh and receive personalized messages back.

Now with the holiday season around the corner, Immersive Van Gogh has teamed up with Toys for Tots to bring joy to underserved children.

Come Dec. 20, toys will be handed out to children in need. While there, they’ll get to visit the art installation. For more information on the art installation and how you can donate, visit Toys for Tots and Immersive Van Gogh.