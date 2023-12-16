MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11)– Loved ones visited the apartment building on Washington Avenue to pay their respects to the family of 18-year-old Denzel Bimpey.

Police say the teen died after he was stabbed multiple times Friday. The incident happened just after 10:30 at night at East 26 Street and Park Avenue.

“I got a call early this morning. We haven’t been able to sleep,” said Bimpey’s cousin who wants to remain anonymous. She and the rest of his family did not want to speak on camera. The cousin told PIX11News that the teen’s mother is distraught.

“He was coming from school. He’s in college, Morrisville,” she said.

The family says the victim recently arrived in the city from school.

Investigators say he was stabbed multiple times in the chest, shoulder, and arm before the attacker fled the scene. Emergency crews rushed Bimpey to a nearby hospital but he could not be saved and was pronounced dead.

It’s still not clear what happened in the lead-up to the stabbing, but the family says Bimpey was not a kid who was ever in any trouble and did not deserve to lose his young life in such a violent way.

“He’s a great kid. He’s into sports. He’s funny. He makes everyone feel loved. He’s a great kid,” said the cousin.

There were some initial reports that police may have detained someone for questioning at one point, but authorities say no one has been arrested in connection to this crime.

This is an active police investigation.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).