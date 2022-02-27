NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man accused of killing a Manhattan woman and then leaving her body in a storage container watched the victim’s son, court documents show.

Nisaa Walcott’s son last saw his 35-year-old mom on Feb. 16 when she woke him for school, official said. Her body was found in a Bronx storage container on Friday.

Walcott’s son received texts from his mom’s phone, according to the criminal complaints. The texts said she was going away to “take care of business,” but that Khalid Barrow, a relative, would be at their home to take care of him. When the student got home from school, he found Barrow cleaning the floor. He said the apartment smelled like bleach.

Surveillance video from Feb. 18 shows a man in a ski mask; he appears to check out roof cameras. Video from several hours later shows a man “get on the elevator while dragging what appears to be a clear plastic bin with a yellow or light-colored towel or blanket on top of it and press the elevator button,” according to the criminal complaint.

Video from Friday shows two individuals take a plastic bin from the roof, to the elevator and out the front entrance of the Manhattan building. Surveillance video from a bit later in the Bronx shows a two people remove a bin from an SUV and drag it to the sidewalk.

An autopsy was conducted after police found Walcott’s body on Friday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said her body was in a high state of decomposition. Walcott’s hyoid, a bone in the neck, had been fractured.

Police arrested Barrow on Saturday on charges of murder and concealment of a corpse. He was arraigned and remanded on Sunday.