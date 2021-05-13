Ngu Quoc Tran, also known as “Peter,” was struck and killed by a suspected intoxicated driver in Manhattan (Left: Diocese of Metuchen/ Right: PIX11)

NEW YORK — A man who was struck and killed by a suspected intoxicated driver in Manhattan has been remembered as a “prayerful and loving” person.

Ngu Quoc Tran, also known as “Peter” by those who knew him, was a seminarian for the Diocese of Metuchen and a first-year theology student at the Immaculate Conception Seminary at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey, according to the diocese.

Peter was a prayerful and loving person, who was always at the service of others,” said Bishop James Checchio. “He was well-known in our parishes and was a welcoming face, always talking with the parishioners after Mass and building friendships with those serving in parish ministries. He will be incredibly missed in our diocese.”

Tran was born and raised in Vietnam and came to the United States in 2017, where he taught english, math, scripture and Catholic studies for those in need, the diocese said.

Tran died Tuesday night while walking near the FDR Drive by Waterside Plaza in the Kips Bay section of Manhattan, police said.

Tran was trying to cross a highway service road when he was struck by a Honda Accord that fled, according to police.

Officers later took Jonathan Sutherland, 23, into custody after he was found at the scene of another vehicle collision shortly after.

He faces several charges including manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, assault, refusal to take a breath test, criminally negligent homicide and leaving the scene of an accident.