Manhattan fire that killed 7-year-old boy started with power strip: FDNY

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — An apartment fire that left a 7-year-old dead and his grandmother seriously injured started with a power strip, fire officials said late Saturday afternoon.

Flames broke out inside the six-story building on West 178th Street, near Broadway in Upper Manhattan, around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. The fire tore through the basement and first floor of the building.

The child, identified as Robert Resto, was found with severe burns and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the NYPD. His 54-year-old grandmother was taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said. Three additional victims and a firefighter suffered minor injuries, fire officials said.

It took over 70 firefighters from 14 units to extinguish the blaze by around 3 a.m.

The FDNY Fire Marshall determined the cause of the fire was accidental, related to electrical wiring and a power strip. There were working smoke alarms in the building, according to the FDNY.