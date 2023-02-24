HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is considering whether to pursue charges against a Harlem fish market worker accused of stabbing two brothers during a fight on Tuesday night.

Junior Aquino Hernandez, 34, allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed Malik Burrell behind the counter and Robert Burrell near the doorway inside the Express Fish Market at 94 St. Nicholas Place at around 9:45 p.m., according to the NYPD. Malik Burrell was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Authorities said the men went into the store and began fighting with the employees before Hernandez allegedly attacked them. The knife was recovered at the scene.

Police took Hernandez into custody on charges of murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon. However, prosecutors said in a criminal complaint that they’re still considering whether some of the charges are justified.

“This entire incident took a matter of 35 seconds. We are continuing our investigation to determine whether the initial stabbing behind the counter was justified. At this time, we are not prepared to go forward on any charges related to the death of Malik Burrell pending a full and complete investigation,” the complaint states.

Hernandez will be charged in connection with the stabbing of Robert Burrell, according to the prosecutor’s office.