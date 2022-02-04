Manhattan DA clarifies ‘confusing’ memo, issues harsher guidance on crime

NEW YORK (PIX11) — In a new memo to his staff, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sought to clear the air about his “day one memo,” which he admits was confusing.

The new memo issues harsher guidance on charging all commercial robberies with a gun, knife or any weapon that creates a risk of physical harm as felonies. Bragg also promised a tougher policy on gun possession and other gun cases.

Additionally, Bragg issued tougher language on those who harm or attempt to harm police officers, calling his a “zero tolerance” policy. His initial memo, released days within him taking office, caused alarm among officers, who were concerned about what was perceived as a soft stance on certain crimes.

Those intentions drew the ire of the police commissioner, resulting in a sit-down with Bragg that commissioner Kechant Sewell called “productive.” It also prompted meetings with the mayor, the governor and the city’s other district attorneys

But it may have been late detective Jason Rivera’s widow, Dominique Luzuriaga, whose voice carried the loudest. During a eulogy for her husband, who was shot by a gunman in Harlem. Luzuriaga blasted Bragg, saying servicemembers were not safe under his policies.

Mayor Eric Adams said he was pleased with Bragg’s new guidance.

“I believe he did analysis and came to a place that he understands that we must operate as a partner in dealing with gun violence,” he said.