Manhattan church holds vaccination event amid COVID spike

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — City health officials have urged unvaccinated New Yorkers to get the shot and vaccinated residents to get boosters amid a spike in COVID cases.

Catholic Charities, which is focusing on neighborhoods with low vaccination rates in the Bronx and Manhattan, held a vaccination event Sunday inside Saint Elizabeth’s church in Washington Heights.

For many of these parishioners, hearing their own parish priest encourage them to get the vaccine or a booster shot made all the difference.

More than 100 people rolled up their sleeves at the community room connected to Saint Elizabeth’s church, some for the first time.

Organizers say many overcame months of hesitancy and fears of side effects because they believed the words of their parish priest that it was the right thing to do to keep their families safe: