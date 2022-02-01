Manhattan bus driver pepper sprayed several times by passenger: NYPD

The woman accused of assaulting an MTA employee. (Credit: NYPD)

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) —The search is on for a passenger who attacked an MTA employee with pepper spray Jan. 23, police said Tuesday.

The woman approached the 52-year-old driver about 4 p.m. while riding a westbound Mx66 bus, police said. She pepper sprayed him multiple times before throwing the whole can at him. She left the bus at a West 66th Street stop and fled on foot.

The driver sustained minor injuries from the attack. Police said he was treated on scene.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket, multicolored scarf and dark pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

