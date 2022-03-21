NEW YORK, N.Y. – Fierce and vibrant, mixed media artist Ashley Longshore is just like her art installation at The Shops at Hudson Yards, which features more than 50 accomplished women as part of Women’s History Month.

“There’s nothing more incredible than a group of powerful, amazing women,” Longshore said.

“Roar! A Collection of Mighty Women” spans over 100 feet on Level 4 and showcases women from all backgrounds: from politics, to entertainment, activism and more. You can find portraits of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Cher, Paxton Smith and Beyoncé, just to name a few.

“Studying these women and seeing how they overcame fear, how they dealt with opposition in their own lives, and how they were completely authentic— it’s ongoing inspiration in my own life,” Longshore said.

Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg originally curated the collection.

“I’ve just continued to build on and on and on because I feel like it’s one of the greatest series that I’ve ever painted,” Longshore said.

Because of the diversity in both appearance and profession in these women, Longshore wanted everyone to be able to see themselves on the wall and find that spark.

“Just a few minutes ago this family came up the escalator and the little girl was pointing at Amanda Gorman,” Longshore said. “It’s like, ‘Oh, I’ve seen her on TV.’ It’s that. It’s a learning process.”

Fans of Longshore, like McKen-Z Turnyr, are also excited.

“Her stuff is really, really cool,” Turnyr said. “I’ve been literally looking at her art and watching it.”

Longshore has paved the way for women too. She was behind Bergdorf Goodman’s first female solo exhibit in its more than 100-year history. She’s also collaborated with many powerhouse brands, such as Gucci and Maybelline.



She hopes the message that’s conveyed to women through this new installation is motivation and joy.

“To be exactly who they are and to never give up— to be who you are,” Longshore added. “Maybe the weirdest thing about you is the best thing about you. Stand up for yourself. Be mighty. Be the mighty woman that you’re meant to be.”

The installation is free and open to the public and will be up until Aug. 31.