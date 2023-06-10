NEW YORK (PIX11) – Pride was on display across our area Saturday, the annual Brooklyn Pride Twilight Parade kicked off Saturday night around 7:30 p.m. on 5th Avenue in Park Slope. Marchers decked out in rainbow colors marched from Lincoln Place to 9th Street.

The Sirens Women’s Motorcycle Club led the parade.

“I’m 53 years old and I only came out as gender fluid and bisexual about five years, so it’s a big deal for me.” Nora Pesin, who was riding a bicycle behind a group, tells PIX11 News.

Earlier Saturday, the Whitney Museum of American Art handed out 500 free tickets to the museum. Outside, Gansevoort Street was shut down as the flash mob group, Bob’s Dance Shop gave free dance lessons. Art easels were set up in the street with images from the Queer Power Coloring Book, and there were tours of LGBTQ landmarks in the Meatpacking District.

Deyeemah Simmons, with the Whitney Museum, tells PIX 11 News “We explore the really rich, queer history of this neighborhood, talk about things that aren’t here anymore, but we go around the meatpacking district.”

People taking part in Saturday’s events say it’s important to take part in Pride Celebrations at a time when some retailers have faced backlash for LGBTQIA+ support.

“Whether you are LGBTQ or an ally, it is extraordinary to be visible, to come out, to support and celebrate,” said Aara Menzi.

“It’s a great way to include the young folks in it, to be supportive people,” said MacKenzie Duffy who was at the Whitney event with her 2 and 1/2-year-old son. “It’s a celebration of everyone getting to be who they want to be and loving who they want to love.”