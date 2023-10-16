QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – The NYPD Hate Crimes Unit is searching for a man accused of attacking another man for wearing a turban on a bus in Richmond Hill Sunday.

Police said the suspect approached the 19-year-old passenger around 9 a.m. and told him, “We don’t wear that in this country and take that mask off!” The man punched the victim multiple times in the head, face and back, according to authorities.

The man then attempted to take the turban the victim was wearing off of him, police said. The suspect fled from the bus along Liberty Avenue following the attack, according to the NYPD.

Police describe the suspect as being around 25 to 35 years old and 5’9″ with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a yellow bubble jacket, blue jeans and sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.