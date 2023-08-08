Police are searching for two suspects accused of attacking and robbing a 69-year-old man in the Bronx on Aug. 2. (Credit: DCPI)

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for two suspects accused of attacking and robbing a 69-year-old man in the Bronx on Aug. 2.

The victim was sitting in his vehicle outside of 1064 Cauldwell Ave. around 9:30 p.m. when two men approached him, police said. The men allegedly pulled the victim from his vehicle, punched him in the head, and went through his pockets.

Police said the suspects stole a wallet, cellphone, and $340 in cash before they fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Bronx Concourse Division Hospital in stable condition.

